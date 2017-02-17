Tsonga beats Berdych to reach World Tennis Tournament final

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrated his 400th career win in style by beating fourth-seeded Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final of the World Tennis Tournament on Saturday. The sixth-seeded Frenchman was dominant on serve, hitting 10 aces, winning 88 percent of his points on first serve, and not conceding a single break point against the hard-hitting Czech.

