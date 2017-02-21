Top-seeded Milos Raonic defeats Tim Smyczek at Delray Beach
No. 1 seed Milos Raonic opened with an easy win Tuesday in his first appearance at the Delray Beach Open. Raonic, the fourth-ranked player in the world, defeated American qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-1, 6-4.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|7 hr
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC