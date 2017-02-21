Top-seeded Milos Raonic defeats Tim S...

Top-seeded Milos Raonic defeats Tim Smyczek at Delray Beach

Read more: Brandon Sun

No. 1 seed Milos Raonic opened with an easy win Tuesday in his first appearance at the Delray Beach Open. Raonic, the fourth-ranked player in the world, defeated American qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-1, 6-4.

