Top-seeded Kerber reaches quarterfinals in Dubai
Angelique Kerber reached the quarterfinals at the Dubai Tennis Championships for the first time by beating Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-2, 6-3 Wednesday. The top-seeded German is 3-1 against Puig, but the last time they played the Puerto Rican beat Kerber for the goal medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|18 hr
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Tue
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC