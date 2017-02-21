Top-seeded Kerber reaches quarterfina...

Top-seeded Kerber reaches quarterfinals in Dubai

16 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Angelique Kerber reached the quarterfinals at the Dubai Tennis Championships for the first time by beating Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-2, 6-3 Wednesday. The top-seeded German is 3-1 against Puig, but the last time they played the Puerto Rican beat Kerber for the goal medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

