Tomas Berdych sees off qualifier Marius Copil in Rotterdam opener

Fourth seed Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic was among those to advance to the second round of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Monday. Berdych beat qualifier Marius Copil of Romania 7-6 6-4 and will play the winner of the match between Viktor Troicki of Serbia and France's Richard Gasquet.

