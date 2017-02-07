Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him 'quite a weird feeling'
There are 4 comments on the Manawatu Evening Standard story from 14 hrs ago, titled Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him 'quite a weird feeling'. In it, Manawatu Evening Standard reports that:
Executive assistant Amber Harrison, top left, went public late last year with details of a months-long affair she'd had with Seven CEO Tim Worner, right. Executive assistant Amber Harrison has started tweeting pictures of love letters she received from the chief executive of the TV network Seven, Tim Worner.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
|
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
21,375
Spotted World
|
#1 Yesterday
With a name like Wormer, you'd have a bad feeling. Oh wait, I need to clean my glasses. The lenses are not supposed to be spotted.
|
#2 23 hrs ago
Feeling phartzz
|
#3 9 hrs ago
"It is like I really am somebody all of a sudden. Quite a weird feeling. But I could get used to it. Thank you again."
Guess he thinks his affair with her is all about him, i.e., you make me feel special but mum's the word on whether you're special in any particular way.
At least she was working for someone other than him at the company....
The other claims and counter claims are, uh, involved.
|
#4 4 hrs ago
Involves phartzz
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|22 hr
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|23 hr
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 30
|NumberPharts
|2
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jan 29
|FirsrPhartz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC