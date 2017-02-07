Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for ...

Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him 'quite a weird feeling'

There are 4 comments on the Manawatu Evening Standard story from 14 hrs ago, titled Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him 'quite a weird feeling'. In it, Manawatu Evening Standard reports that:

Executive assistant Amber Harrison, top left, went public late last year with details of a months-long affair she'd had with Seven CEO Tim Worner, right. Executive assistant Amber Harrison has started tweeting pictures of love letters she received from the chief executive of the TV network Seven, Tim Worner.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

21,375

Spotted World

#1 Yesterday
With a name like Wormer, you'd have a bad feeling. Oh wait, I need to clean my glasses. The lenses are not supposed to be spotted.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
QuitePhartzz

Manassas, VA

#2 23 hrs ago
Feeling phartzz

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rick Perry s Closet

Philadelphia, PA

#3 9 hrs ago
"It is like I really am somebody all of a sudden. Quite a weird feeling. But I could get used to it. Thank you again."

Guess he thinks his affair with her is all about him, i.e., you make me feel special but mum's the word on whether you're special in any particular way.

At least she was working for someone other than him at the company....

The other claims and counter claims are, uh, involved.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ClaimsPhartzz

Secaucus, NJ

#4 4 hrs ago
QuitePhartzz wrote:
Feeling phartzz
Involves phartzz

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... 22 hr DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face 23 hr LinePhartzz 9
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... Feb 4 AdvancePhartss 2
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... Feb 2 OpenPhartz 2
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... Jan 30 NumberPharts 2
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Jan 29 FirsrPhartz 5
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,651 • Total comments across all topics: 278,667,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC