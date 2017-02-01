Tiger looking to Federer for inspiration
American hasn't won a golf major since 2008, while 35-year-old tennis legend claimed his 18th grand slam title in Melbourne after six-month injury lay-off The 41-year-old American hasn't won a major since 2008, while the 35-year-old Federer claimed his 18th grand slam title on Sunday at the Australian Open, beating Rafael Nadal in the final in his first tournament following a six-month injury lay-off. "What Rog has done is he's been dominant for so long," Woods said as he continues his comeback from 16 months off at this week's Dubai Desert Classic.
