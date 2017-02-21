Thiem nearly flawless in reaching Rio...

Thiem nearly flawless in reaching Rio Open final on clay

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Dominic Thiem defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-4 to reach the final of the clay-court Rio Open on Saturday. The No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... 1 hr QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 OpeningPhart 2
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb 8 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb 7 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb 7 LinePhartzz 9
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... Feb 4 AdvancePhartss 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,853 • Total comments across all topics: 279,159,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC