Thiem nearly flawless in reaching Rio Open final on clay
Dominic Thiem defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-4 to reach the final of the clay-court Rio Open on Saturday. The No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|1 hr
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC