Thailand retain Fed Cup status with emphatic win over Philippines

13 hrs ago

Thailand maintained their place in Group 1 of the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Zone with a 2-0 victory over the Philippines in the relegation play-off on Saturday. Thailand had finished at the bottom of the Pool A standings, while the Philippines were winless in Pool B in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Chicago, IL

