Tennis: Wozniacki gets back to work with Dubai win
Two days afer playing the Doha final, Caroline Wozniacki plunged straight back to work on Monday at the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 6-2, 7-5 first-round defeat of Darya Kasatkina. Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki goes back to work at the Dubai Tennis Championships after the Doha final.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 30
|NumberPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC