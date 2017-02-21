TENNIS: Wimbledon grass courts beckon for competition winners
The Lawn Tennis Association is encouraging tennis venues across Gloucestershire to enter the biggest junior tournament in British Tennis and give their players the chance to compete on the world famous grass courts at the All England Club, Wimbledon. The HSBC Road to Wimbledon Challenge is aimed at inspiring girls and boys aged 14 and under to play more tennis.
