TENNIS: Wimbledon grass courts beckon...

TENNIS: Wimbledon grass courts beckon for competition winners

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

The Lawn Tennis Association is encouraging tennis venues across Gloucestershire to enter the biggest junior tournament in British Tennis and give their players the chance to compete on the world famous grass courts at the All England Club, Wimbledon. The HSBC Road to Wimbledon Challenge is aimed at inspiring girls and boys aged 14 and under to play more tennis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... 14 hr OpeningPhart 2
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site 22 hr karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb 8 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb 7 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb 7 LinePhartzz 9
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... Feb 4 AdvancePhartss 2
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... Feb 2 OpenPhartz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC