Tennis: Statham just misses second straight tour win

New Zealand Davis Cup team member, Rubin Statham has fallen just short in his bid to win a second consecutive US$15,000 Futures singles title in consecutive weeks in Anning in China. Statham won the title in the same city the previous week, but on this occasion was defeated in the final 2-6 6-4 7-6 in two hours 21 minutes by Chinese Taipei Davis Cup player Tsung-Hua Yang, a former top 200 ranked opponent.

