Tennis star Maria Sharapova deserves second chance, says Boris Becker

Boris Becker believes Maria Sharapova has paid her dues and deserves a second chance when she returns to tennis in April at the end of her 15-month doping ban. Sharapova, a five-times grand slam champion, failed a dope test for the drug meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open and was suspended for two years by the International Tennis Federation .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.