Tennis Instructor Coaches Wheelchair Players For Free

Read more: The Hartford Courant

One of the most popular sports that has been adapted to wheelchair competition is tennis, which was created in 1976 in California and is managed by the U.S. Tennis Association. Adaptations have been minimal, the only concessions to wheelchair play being that the ball is allowed to bounce twice and the chair is considered part of the body.

