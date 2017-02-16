Tennis: Grigor Dimitrov to Face Mischa Zverev in Rotterdam
The highest-ranking Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov will play his first match at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Wednesday. Days after winning the Sofia Open tournament and Brisbane International and reaching the semi-final of Australian Open .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 30
|NumberPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC