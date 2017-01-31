Tennis: Erakovic ousted in first round

Tennis: Erakovic ousted in first round

Kiwi tennis number one Marina Erakovic has been beaten in the first round of the WTA Tour's Taiwan Open. Erakovic has lost 6-3 6-2 to French third seed Caroline Garcia who is ranked 25 in the world.

Chicago, IL

