Tennis: Erakovic ousted in first round
Kiwi tennis number one Marina Erakovic has been beaten in the first round of the WTA Tour's Taiwan Open. Erakovic has lost 6-3 6-2 to French third seed Caroline Garcia who is ranked 25 in the world.
