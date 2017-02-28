Tennis: Djokovic eyes fun in Acapulco...

Tennis: Djokovic eyes fun in Acapulco after Aussie nightmare

Novak Djokovic said Monday he is ready to atone for his shock Australian Open exit as he prepares to return to action in Acapulco. The 29-year-old world number two makes his bow in the tournament on Tuesday, his first match since tumbling out in Melbourne last month in the second round against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.

