Tennis: Berdych sets up Rotterdam semi-final with Tsonga

Former winner Tomas Berdych crushed defending champion Martin Klizan 6-3, 6-3 to set up a Rotterdam World Tennis semi-final with France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Friday. Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych hits a return against Switzerland's Roger Federer during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.