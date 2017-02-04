Tennis: AJ Lim retires but Gonzales saves PH's day
AJ Lim returns a shot to David Susanto in the first singles match of the Philippines-Indonesia Davis Cup tie yesterday. Lim lost to Susanto, 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-1 AJ Lim proved he has the game to play in the big stage as he took an early two-set lead in the first singles match of the Davis Cup tie against Indonesia yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|18 hr
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Wed
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 30
|NumberPharts
|2
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jan 29
|FirsrPhartz
|5
|Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains...
|Jan 28
|DavisPharts
|2
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|Jan 20
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC