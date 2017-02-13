Teen Zverev beats Gasquet to win Open Sud de France title
" Teen Alexander Zverev beat two-time defending champion Richard Gasquet 7-6 , 6-3 to win the Open Sud de France on Sunday and clinch his second career title. The 19-year-old German's other title came last September when he beat three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka to win the St. Petersburg Open in Russia.
