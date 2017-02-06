Tatjana Maria claims second Dow Tenni...

Tatjana Maria claims second Dow Tennis Classic title

16 hrs ago

Caitlin Whoriskey of the United States teamed with Ashley Weinhold to win the 2017 Dow Tennis Classic doubles title. , 6-4 win Sunday over Naomi Broady to win the 2017 title at the Greater Midland Tennis Center.

Chicago, IL

