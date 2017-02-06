Tatjana Maria claims second Dow Tennis Classic title
Caitlin Whoriskey of the United States teamed with Ashley Weinhold to win the 2017 Dow Tennis Classic doubles title. , 6-4 win Sunday over Naomi Broady to win the 2017 title at the Greater Midland Tennis Center.
