Swiss set for another crack at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title
With a little over three weeks left until the men's finals of the 25th anniversary of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships , defending champion Stan Wawrinka is hoping to repeat his victory in Dubai and hold the trophy aloft again. After enjoying yet another successful season on the ATP World Tour in 2016, and beginning 2017 by reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open before falling to the resurgent Roger Federer in a nail-biting five setter, he is ready to roll.
