Swiss set for another crack at the Du...

Swiss set for another crack at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

With a little over three weeks left until the men's finals of the 25th anniversary of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships , defending champion Stan Wawrinka is hoping to repeat his victory in Dubai and hold the trophy aloft again. After enjoying yet another successful season on the ATP World Tour in 2016, and beginning 2017 by reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open before falling to the resurgent Roger Federer in a nail-biting five setter, he is ready to roll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... 13 hr ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Tue DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Tue LinePhartzz 9
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... Feb 4 AdvancePhartss 2
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... Feb 2 OpenPhartz 2
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... Jan 30 NumberPharts 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,682,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC