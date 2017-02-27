Svitolina comes to Malaysian Open on a high
It ain't heavy: Elina Svitolina holding the trophy after beating Caroline Wozniacki in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday. - Reuters KUALA LUMPUR: The ALYA WTA Malaysian Open tennis championship is going to have a world top 10 player in its field after all.
