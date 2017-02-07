Super Bowl bet gets suburban college ...

Super Bowl bet gets suburban college student a date with tennis star

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

John Goehrke, a University of Missouri junior from Vernon Hills, will be going on a date with Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard, thanks to the New England Patriots' historic comeback win in Sunday's Super Bowl LI. Genie Bouchard of Canada celebrates a win in 2014 at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon.

