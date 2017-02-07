Super Bowl bet gets suburban college student a date with tennis star
John Goehrke, a University of Missouri junior from Vernon Hills, will be going on a date with Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard, thanks to the New England Patriots' historic comeback win in Sunday's Super Bowl LI. Genie Bouchard of Canada celebrates a win in 2014 at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|1 hr
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|19 hr
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|20 hr
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 30
|NumberPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC