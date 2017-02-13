Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal to sp...

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal to split with longtime coach and uncle Toni Nadal

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Rafael Nadal's uncle and longtime coach Toni Nadal will make this his last season alongside his nephew on the ATP Tour. The elder Nadal has been with his talented nephew for decades but has decided to scale back his all-tennis lifestyle at the age of 55 to train up a new generation of players at the family's new tennis centre on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

