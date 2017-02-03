Sock, Isner win first-round Davis Cup...

Sock, Isner win first-round Davis Cup matches vs Switzerland

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

Jack Sock and John Isner gave the United States a sweep of Friday's singles matches in a first-round Davis Cup tie against Switzerland. Sock, the world's 20th-ranked player, defeated No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... Thu OpenPhartz 2
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Wed AdmitsPhartzz 2
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... Jan 30 NumberPharts 2
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Jan 29 FirsrPhartz 5
News Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains... Jan 28 DavisPharts 2
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 28 SectionPharts 2
News Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss Jan 20 Parden Pard 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,101 • Total comments across all topics: 278,548,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC