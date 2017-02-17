Simon beats Khachanov to reach 2nd round at Open 13

Two-time champion Gilles Simon of France rallied to beat Karen Khachanov of Russia 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the Open 13 on Monday. The seventh-seeded Simon, who won the first of 12 career titles here 10 years ago, next faces either countryman Julien Benneteau or 17-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

