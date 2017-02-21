Shocking Tomic vision raises questions
The 24-year-old has bombed out of an ATP Tour event in Florida, continuing his disastrous start to the 2017 season. Sixth-seed Tomic was sent packing from a tournament in the first round for a second consecutive week, after blowing a one-set to love lead over Belgian Steve Darcis to eventually lose 3-6 6-1 6-4.
