Serena stuns tennis players on S.F. court
In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Serena Williams smiles during her semifinal match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Top-ranked Williams recounted Sunday, May 8, how she came to have a part in the Beyonce's video, "Lemonade."
Tennis Discussions
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
