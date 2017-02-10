Second-seeded Ramos-Vinolas into semifinals in Ecuador Open
Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain defeated countryman Roberto Carballes Baena on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Ecuador Open. The second-seeded Ramos-Vinolas won 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 and is now the favorite to take the clay-court tournament after top-seeded Ivo Karlovic of Croatia was beaten on Thursday by unseeded Victor Estrella Burgos of the Dominican Republic.
