Roger Federer says Laver Cup will be a tough competition

7 hrs ago

Roger Federer says the new Laver Cup team tennis tournament is supposed to be a "tough" contest, not an exhibition Roger Federer says Laver Cup will be a tough competition Roger Federer says the new Laver Cup team tennis tournament is supposed to be a "tough" contest, not an exhibition Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m0p6ST Switzerland's tennis player Roger Federer, right, and Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych, left, pose for a photo during a exhibition match on Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Federer arrived in Prague to promote the Laver Cup, a tournament that will be held in Prague on Sept.

