Roger Federer has been warned off deep-fried Mars bars by Andy Murray when the Swiss visits Scotland
World number one Andy Murray warned Roger Federer to avoid deep-fried Mars bars after the 18-time grand slam champion accepted an invitation to play in Scotland for the first time. Murray will host Swiss ace Federer in his second exhibition event, Andy Murray Live, at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on November 7. And the 29-year-old Dunblane star had some light-hearted advice for the 18-time grand slam winner when he attends.
