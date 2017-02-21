Raonic beats Smyczek in first round a...

Raonic beats Smyczek in first round action at Delray Beach

21 hrs ago

Milos Raonic advanced to the second round of the Delray Beach Open on Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over American qualifier Tim Smyczek. In his first match since losing in the Australian Open quarter-finals to Rafael Nadal last month, the world No.

