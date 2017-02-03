Ramkumar trounces Tearney to pilot India past NZ

Ramukumar Ramanathan routed Finn Tearney with clinical precision as India took an unassailable 3-1 lead over New Zealand in the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I first round tie in Pune on Sunday. A lanky Ramkumar cruised to a 7-5 6-1 6-0 win over the Kiwi opponent in exactly two hours in windy conditions at the Shiv Chatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.

