Ramkumar trounces Tearney to pilot India past NZ
Ramukumar Ramanathan routed Finn Tearney with clinical precision as India took an unassailable 3-1 lead over New Zealand in the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I first round tie in Pune on Sunday. A lanky Ramkumar cruised to a 7-5 6-1 6-0 win over the Kiwi opponent in exactly two hours in windy conditions at the Shiv Chatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.
