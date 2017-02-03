Ramkumar trounces Tearney to pilot In...

Ramkumar trounces Tearney to pilot India past NZ

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Ramukumar Ramanathan routed Finn Tearney with clinical precision as India took an unassailable 3-1 lead over New Zealand in the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I first round tie in Pune on Sunday. A lanky Ramkumar cruised to a 7-5 6-1 6-0 win over the Kiwi opponent in exactly two hours in windy conditions at the Shiv Chatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... Sat AdvancePhartss 2
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... Feb 2 OpenPhartz 2
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... Jan 30 NumberPharts 2
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Jan 29 FirsrPhartz 5
News Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains... Jan 28 DavisPharts 2
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 28 SectionPharts 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,591,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC