Rafael Nadal pulls out of ABN Amro te...

Rafael Nadal pulls out of ABN Amro tennis tournament

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Australian Open finalist Rafael Nadal has pulled out of next week's ABN Amro tennis tournament, saying he needs to rest. Organizers say the top-seeded Spaniard's doctors told him to take it easy after his surprise run in Melbourne that ended in a five-set loss to Roger Federer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Wed ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb 7 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb 7 LinePhartzz 9
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... Feb 4 AdvancePhartss 2
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... Feb 2 OpenPhartz 2
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... Jan 30 NumberPharts 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,991 • Total comments across all topics: 278,727,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC