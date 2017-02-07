Rafael Nadal heading back to Queen's club
The 14-time grand slam champion won the tournament in 2008 prior to clinching his first Wimbledon title with victory over Roger Federer. Nadal was forced to pull out of the event last year because of the wrist injury that dogged him in 2016 but showed with his run to the Australian Open final that he remains a force to be reckoned with.
