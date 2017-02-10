Pliskova trashes Muguruza, Czechs lea...

Pliskova trashes Muguruza, Czechs lead Spain 2-1 in Fed Cup

15 hrs ago

" Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova eased past French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-2 in the first reverse singles to give defending champion Czech Republic a 2-1 lead over Spain in the first round of the Fed Cup on Sunday. Pliskova failed to serve out the match at 5-1 but broke Muguruza in the following game with a forehand winner to put the Czechs one win away from the semifinals against the United States or Germany.

