Pliskova trashes Muguruza, Czechs lead Spain 2-1 in Fed Cup

" Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova eased past French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-2 in the first reverse singles to give defending champion Czech Republic a 2-1 lead over Spain in the first round of the Fed Cup on Sunday. Pliskova failed to serve out the match at 5-1 but broke Muguruza in the following game with a forehand winner to put the Czechs one win away from the semifinals against the United States or Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.