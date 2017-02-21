Novak Djokovic and his wife caught ar...

Novak Djokovic and his wife caught arguing as Jelena forgets Facebook Live is still broadcasting

14 hrs ago

Novak Djokovic has been caught getting an earful from his wife Jelena after the pair thought a Facebook Live broadcast had finished. Djokovic is preparing for the BNP Paribas Open which takes place on March 9, and Jelena was filming the former world number one courtside while he was training.

Chicago, IL

