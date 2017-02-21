No. 4 Carreno Busta reaches quarterfi...

No. 4 Carreno Busta reaches quarterfinals at Rio Open

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Fourth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta has reached the quarterfinals of the clay-court Rio Open, defeating Victor Estrella Burgos 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. The Spaniard will face Alexandr Dolgopolov, who won his second-round match on Thursday against Horacio Zeballos 7-6 , 4-6, 6-4.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 OpeningPhart 2
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb 8 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb 7 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb 7 LinePhartzz 9
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... Feb 4 AdvancePhartss 2
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... Feb 2 OpenPhartz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,363 • Total comments across all topics: 279,121,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC