No. 4 Carreno Busta reaches quarterfinals at Rio Open

" Fourth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta has reached the quarterfinals of the clay-court Rio Open, defeating Victor Estrella Burgos 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. The Spaniard will face Alexandr Dolgopolov, who won his second-round match on Thursday against Horacio Zeballos 7-6 , 4-6, 6-4.

