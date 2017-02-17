No. 3 Pablo Cuevas beaten in first round of Rio Open

Third-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay was knocked out in the first round of the Rio Open by Arthur de Greef of Belgium 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. In another first-round match on Monday on outdoor clay, Dusan Lajovic of Serbia won over Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-4, 6-4.

