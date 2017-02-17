No. 2 seed Cuevas loses in Buenos Aires 2nd round
Second-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay was knocked out of the Argentina Open second round on Thursday, losing to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine 6-3, 7-6 . Dolgopolov won their only previous tour-level meeting in 2014 in Buenos Aires, and Cuevas had reached the quarterfinals in the last two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 30
|NumberPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC