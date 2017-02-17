No. 2 seed Cuevas loses in Buenos Air...

No. 2 seed Cuevas loses in Buenos Aires 2nd round

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Second-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay was knocked out of the Argentina Open second round on Thursday, losing to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine 6-3, 7-6 . Dolgopolov won their only previous tour-level meeting in 2014 in Buenos Aires, and Cuevas had reached the quarterfinals in the last two years.

Chicago, IL

