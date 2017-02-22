Nishikori smashes racket during first...

Nishikori smashes racket during first-round loss in Brazil

Read more: The Japan Times

Kei Nishikori smashed his racket into the red clay after losing the first set on Tuesday, an unusual burst of anger from the usually calm Japanese player. He lost the second set, too, as Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci upset the top seed 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Rio Open.

