Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny Kravitz
In this June 5, 2013, file photo, musician Lenny Kravitz, left, actress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban pose at the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Kidman has revealed that she was once engaged to Kravitz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 30
|NumberPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC