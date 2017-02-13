Nazi-Era Anthem Sung at U.S. Fed Cup ...

Nazi-Era Anthem Sung at U.S. Fed Cup Stuns German Tennis Player

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Time

United States' Alison Riske returns to Germany's Andrea Petkovic in a Fed Cup tennis quarterfinal in Lahaina, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Before the start of the replay match between Germany's Andrea Petkovic and Alison Riske of the U.S., a male soloist unwittingly performed verses of The version that was sung included the first stanza "Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles, uber alles in der Welt, " which translates to "Germany, Germany, above all, above all in the world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb 8 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb 7 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb 7 LinePhartzz 9
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... Feb 4 AdvancePhartss 2
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... Feb 2 OpenPhartz 2
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... Jan 30 NumberPharts 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,844,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC