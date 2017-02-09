Murray to return to Davis Cup action ...

Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France

Read more: Reuters

Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend. "The tie against Canada was tricky," Murray, who was surprisingly beaten by Germany's Mischa Zverev in the fourth round of the Australian Open, told Sky Sports.

