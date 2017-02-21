Murray recalls shingles struggle after Australian Open exit
" Top-seeded Andy Murray said Sunday he is back to his best ahead of the Dubai Tennis Championships after recounting his struggles with shingles following his early exit from the Australian Open last month. "I was a bit sick for 10 days, a couple of weeks, after I got back from Australia," said Murray, who will play Malek Jaziri of Tunisia in the first round in Dubai.
