Muguruza opens for Spain against Czech player Strycova
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza will face Barbora Strycova in the opening match when Spain plays the defending champion Czech Republic in the first round of the Fed Cup. Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova will face Lara Arruabarrena in the second singles match on an indoor hardcourt in the eastern city of Ostrava.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 30
|NumberPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC