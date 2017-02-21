Mirza-Strycova ease into Dubai Open semis

Dubai [UAE], Feb.24 : Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her partner Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic booked their place in the semi-finals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships following a straight-sets victory in their women's doubles clash here last evening. The third seeded duo registered a convincing 6-2, 7-5 win over seventh seeded American pair of Abigail Spears and Katarina Srebotnik in a thrilling quarter-final encounter that lasted just one hour and 28 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.