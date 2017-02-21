Mirza-Strycova ease into Dubai Open s...

Mirza-Strycova ease into Dubai Open semis

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Dubai [UAE], Feb.24 : Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her partner Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic booked their place in the semi-finals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships following a straight-sets victory in their women's doubles clash here last evening. The third seeded duo registered a convincing 6-2, 7-5 win over seventh seeded American pair of Abigail Spears and Katarina Srebotnik in a thrilling quarter-final encounter that lasted just one hour and 28 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 OpeningPhart 2
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb 8 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb 7 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb 7 LinePhartzz 9
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... Feb 4 AdvancePhartss 2
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... Feb 2 OpenPhartz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC