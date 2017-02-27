Mirza: India has champions outside of cricket as well
Sania Mirza is India's most successful female tennis player, having won six doubles Grand Slam titles and making it to the top of the doubles rankings in 2015. In an interview with Al Jazeera on the sidelines of the Qatar Total Open, the current women's doubles world number seven talks about her journey to the top, Bollywood's impact on sports and her fight for gender equality in the subcontinent.
