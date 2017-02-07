Melzer ousts No. 6 Zeballos from first round in Ecuador Open
Gerald Melzer of Austria upset No. 6-seeded Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 6-7 , 6-3, 7-6 on Monday to reach the second round of the Ecuador Open.
