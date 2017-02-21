Medvedev upsets Paire in Marseille

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Daniil Medvedev upset eighth-seeded Benoit Paire 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 in the first round of the Open 13 on Wednesday, and defending champion Nick Kyrgios advanced to the quarterfinals. The 21-year-old Medvedev rallied from a double break down in the decider after breaking his French opponent when Paire served for the match in the second set.

