Medvedev upsets Paire in Marseille

Daniil Medvedev upset eighth-seeded Benoit Paire 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 in the first round of the Open 13 on Wednesday, and defending champion Nick Kyrgios advanced to the quarterfinals. The 21-year-old Medvedev rallied from a double break down in the decider after breaking his French opponent when Paire served for the match in the second set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.